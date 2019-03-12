Vulnerable pensioner, 93, victim of callous burglary in his Calderdale home

CCTV images have been released of people Calderdale police want to track down in connection with a burglary of a vulnerable pensioner in his Calderdale home.

Investigating officers have released images of two people who they would like to identify to speak to in connection with a burglary at the home of a vulnerable 93-year-old man in Bailiff Bridge.

The details of the burglary have been released today (Tuesday) by the police of the offence which happened back in October 2018.

The 93-year-old victim opened the door of his Bailiff Bridge home to a woman who asked if she could make a phone call and use his toilet.

The victim let her in. The next day he noticed that his wallet, containing bank cards and cash, had been stolen.

The bank cards were later used to make a number of payments, totalling around £75.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing since October and officers are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the man and woman pictured in these CCTV images.

Anyone with information about the identities of either person pictured, or indeed the people pictured themselves, are asked to contact PC Emma Bedford at Halifax Police Station via 101, quoting crime reference 13180535131.

