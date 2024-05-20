Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are searching for a Halifax man after a serious attack.

Calderdale CID says they want to speak to Yassar Adalat after a serious assault and are hoping the public can help them find him.

The 42-year-old is from Halifax and has links across West Yorkshire.

Anyone who has seen him, knows where he is or can help police find him should call Calderdale CID on 999 quoting crime reference number 13240249333.

Information can also be given online by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat .

Or, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555111.