Wanted appeal: Calderdale police searching for man Marshall Loughrey wanted in connection with a serious assault
Calderdale police investigating a serious assault are appealing for help to find a man.
Marshall Loughrey, aged 22, is wanted in connection with a serious assault.
He is known to frequent the Halifax area of Calderdale.
Officers have conducted enquiries to locate him but it is believed he is actively avoiding police.
Anyone who believes they have seen Loughrey or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference number 13250121521.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.