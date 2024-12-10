Wanted man: Police trying to track down Halifax man over string of crimes including break-ins

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Dec 2024, 13:36 BST
A Halifax man is being sought by police investigating a series of offences.

Andrew Biglan, 35 and whose last known address is in Halifax, is wanted by detectives looking into a string of crimes including burglaries, a theft from a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a northern accent.

He has links to Siddal and Brighouse.

Andrew Biglanplaceholder image
Andrew Biglan

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about his movements or whereabouts.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District Crime Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101.”

