Warning to Calderdale parents after children involved in dangerous school drop-off

Parents in Calderdale are being reminded about the safety measures and dangers around taking children to school.

Police officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team have patrolling areas around schools to ensure parents are being responsible when dropping off their children.

A spokesperson for the policing team said: " The school markings, which are clearly marked next to the school, are to be kept clear during specified times.

"Please do not ignore these as they are there to protect YOUR children and make sure YOUR children are safe when going to and from school.

"Also, unlike two parents, please do not allow your children to get out of the vehicle in the middle of the road – this is very dangerous!"