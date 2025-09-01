Watch air ambulance after it lands in Calderdale park as police seal off homes

This video shows the air ambulance which landed in a Calderdale park this evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage, taken by Giorgia Green, shows the helicopter in Beech Park and Recreation Ground in Sowerby Bridge.

As reported by the Courier, it is understood the air ambulance were called after an incident at nearby Church View, where police have put tape up outside several homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were three police officers, at least three police vehicles and an ambulance parked up on Church View at around 7pm.

We will update this story with more information as we get more official details confirmed.

Anyone who has concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.