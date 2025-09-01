Watch air ambulance after it lands in Calderdale park as police seal off homes

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Sep 2025, 21:07 BST
This video shows the air ambulance which landed in a Calderdale park this evening.

The footage, taken by Giorgia Green, shows the helicopter in Beech Park and Recreation Ground in Sowerby Bridge.

As reported by the Courier, it is understood the air ambulance were called after an incident at nearby Church View, where police have put tape up outside several homes.

There were three police officers, at least three police vehicles and an ambulance parked up on Church View at around 7pm.

We will update this story with more information as we get more official details confirmed.

Anyone who has concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.

