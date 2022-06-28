WATCH video of police uncovering cannabis farms worth millions in Calderdale

Since the beginning of the year, officers have made several raids on buildings across the borough, uncovering cannabis farms.

The cannabis seized is believed to have a total street value of approximately £3.4million.

In nearly all the properties that officers attended, electricity mains were bypassed or tampered with and were deemed extremely unsafe.

Police have been cracking down on cannabis being grown in the borough

In one property, officers discovered a Vietnamese man who had been the victim of modern slavery

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Since January 2022, Neighbourhood Policing Team officers in Calderdale have listened to community intelligence and have been targeting areas, including the Park Ward, area executing warrants and visiting a number of addresses.

"The warrants and address checks resulted in a large seizure of plants for destruction and six people arrested and subsequently charged in relation to their involvement in cannabis cultivation and drugs supply.

"Community intelligence is vital for officers to assist in locating properties which may be involved in drugs supply and ensuring those living in the area are safe.

"Anyone with concerns regarding suspicious behaviour or properties in their area, can provide information to their local Neighbourhood Policing Team via the 101LiveChat function on the website.