A man who killed a happy, bright and loving nine-year-old Halifax girl after failing to stop at a red traffic light has been jailed for eight years.

Qadeer Hussain, aged 55 and of Essex Street in Halifax, has been sentenced at Bradford Crown Court this afternoon for causing the death of Alice Williams by dangerous driving on King Cross Street in July 2023.

He was jailed for eight years and four months and also disqualified from driving for 10 years and two months.

In a statement, Alice’s family said: "Qadeer Hussain destroyed our daughter Alice and devastated us.

Alice Williams

"We want drivers to look at Alice and think about what can happen when they take risks and drive too fast.

"We want our wonderful girl to be known for more than just her tragic, needless death.

"Alice was ours – a happy, bright bookworm; a funny, loving and gentle daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.

"We will always be so proud of her."

A full court report from today’s hearing will be published on the Courier website soon.