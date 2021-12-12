Weapons taken off the streets and 75 arrests made during police operation

Operation Sceptre is the national anti-knife crime campaign which takes place twice a year.

Throughout the campaign, activity is focused on taking knives off the streets and, ultimately, reducing the number of people involved in knife crime.

This is achieved with educational talks in schools, knife sweeps and high visibility patrols.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Sceptre in West Yorkshire

During the week of action, West Yorkshire Police arrested 75 people, recovered 34 weapons, executed 15 search warrants leading to a further eight arrests, four weapons recovered.Chief Inspector James Kitchen, who leads on West Yorkshire’s own violence and knife crime Operation Jemlock said: “Operation Sceptre brings to light some of the work our team carries out on a day-to-day basis.

“This week has been a fantastic success and I am really pleased with the results. Those who feel the need to carry knives in our communities, putting themselves and others at risk will continue to be our focus in reducing victims of knife crime. So, the operational work carried out throughout this week goes a long way to keeping this in focus and in keeping our streets and open spaces safer.

“Talking and listening to members of the community and having opportunities for joint learning and understanding about the dangers of carrying weapons is also something we were glad to do this week. By being on hand to answer questions, learn from those people and communities affected by knife crime helps us deliver long term problem solving and take a whole system approach to the problem.

“I’d like to thank all the officers, staff and partners who have been involved this week, supporting this important campaign.”

Working with partners the force carried out 53 weapon sweeps, 30 engagement events, visited over 72 schools, and carried out compliance visits to retailers to ensure compliance with legislation in the sale of knives.

Superintendent Damon Solley of the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Tackling knife crime is a key focus for West Yorkshire Police and the force continues to prioritise reducing it through Operation Jemlock. The Violence Reduction Unit also supports community work with young people to divert them away from involvement in violent crime. During the last 12 months West Yorkshire Police has recorded a 6.4% reduction in knife crime across the force with 154 fewer victims.

"We have also recorded a 16.5 per cent reduction in robbery with 457 fewer victims and a 24 per cent reduction in hospital admissions for people assaulted with a sharp object, which equates to 60 fewer admissions for this kind of offending. To date, 938 weapons have been seized from the streets of West Yorkshire and 6,225 arrests have been made.

“Jemlock officers continue to deploy across West Yorkshire to support colleagues, using targeted patrols and specialist police tactics in areas which have been identified as crime hotspots. We continue to need the public’s help to tackle knife crime by reporting incidents and offenders to make sure our resources are where they need to be, and we encourage resident to keep getting in touch.

“If you have any information about knife crime in your area, please contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101, make a report online via the contact us section of our website or ring the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”