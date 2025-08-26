A Halifax charity shop has not been able to open this morning because of an attempted break-in.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overgate Hospice’s shop on Bank Edge Road in Illingworth says it will have to stay closed until repairs can be made.

It has posted: “Our charity shop is currently closed following an attempted break-in and the shop will remain shut until we can make the necessary repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support.”

Anyone with information about the break-in bid can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/