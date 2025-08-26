West Yorkshire charity shops: Break-in bid at Halifax charity shop

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Aug 2025, 09:47 BST
A Halifax charity shop has not been able to open this morning because of an attempted break-in.

Overgate Hospice’s shop on Bank Edge Road in Illingworth says it will have to stay closed until repairs can be made.

Most Popular

It has posted: “Our charity shop is currently closed following an attempted break-in and the shop will remain shut until we can make the necessary repairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support.”

Anyone with information about the break-in bid can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice