West Yorkshire charity shops: Break-in bid at Halifax charity shop
A Halifax charity shop has not been able to open this morning because of an attempted break-in.
Overgate Hospice’s shop on Bank Edge Road in Illingworth says it will have to stay closed until repairs can be made.
It has posted: “Our charity shop is currently closed following an attempted break-in and the shop will remain shut until we can make the necessary repairs.
"Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support.”
Anyone with information about the break-in bid can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/