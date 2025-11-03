Detectives investigating reports of child sexual abuse against five girls have made 19 arrests including some of men in Calderdale.

All of the arrests were made during October and come after allegations of abuse reported to have taken place between 2000 and 2009 in Kirklees and other parts of West Yorkshire.

As well as in Calderdale, arrests were made in Kirklees, Bradford and outside of West Yorkshire.

All 19 men have been interviewed and either released on bail or under investigation.

A specialist team of detectives are investigating the claims of offending against five women, who would have been children when the abuse happened.

The allegations include rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Stevens, who is leading the investigation, said: “Safeguarding children and bringing to justice those involved in child sexual abuse remains a key focus for West Yorkshire Police, and this large scale enquiry demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investigating both current and non-recent sexual offences.

"Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society, and we have made large strides in recent years in Kirklees to bring persons involved in these dreadful crimes before the courts.

“We have teams of specialist safeguarding units across each district in West Yorkshire, which include police officers dedicated to dealing with both current and non-recent child abuse and child sexual exploitation.

“Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation; we work closely with local authorities, other organisations and charities to support victims, bring the perpetrators to justice and make our communities safer.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.

“If you are concerned about child exploitation, you can learn more and report to us directly at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/advice/child-protection/child-sexual-exploitation-cse/child-sexual-exploitation-cse

“If you have been affected but have not yet made a report, you can find out more about support at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/WhenYouAreReady”