Detectives investigation child sex abuse in Calderdale have arrested nine men.

They are aged between 42 and 52 and were arrested at addresses in Calderdale, Leeds and Ashton.

All have been interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.

The arrests are part of an investigation into reports of abuse in Calderdale between 1993 and 2000 against two females.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith said: “We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter the time passed, to report it to the police.

"Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously, and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kinds of offences.

“Tackling child abuse is something we take extremely seriously, which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer.”

To share information about a crime call police on 101.