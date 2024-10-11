Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louts have reportedly been smashing up benches at starting fires at Wellholme Park in Brighouse.

Friends of Wellholme Park, who aim to “keep Wellholme Park welcoming” say they heard reports that firefighters had been called to the popular green space on Sunday night.

"We went to investigate, to locate the fire and advise on access,” the group posted.

"Apparently, this had occurred on a few consecutive nights, with the fire brigade also called on Friday.

One of the benches tipped over and damaged

"The fire was located to the rear of the bowling greens, with a number of youths still on site, who were spoken to by the fire brigade.

"What can seem like an innocent fire to those involved, can soon become unmanageable.

"Not only that, seeing smoke and flames alarms the public who rightly, need to report it.

"This is both costly and leads to the fire brigade being diverted from other important calls, not to mention the damage to the environment.”

The group say there are overhanging trees near where the fire on Sunday was started so it could have easily spread further.

And they say there was damage to the boards and fencing put up for the flood work currently taking place in part of the park, with some thrown in the beck.

Benches, donated by a charity, had also been moved and damaged.

"Further reports have been made to the relevant authorities regarding this, and we hope no further issues arise,” said the group.

"The area will be monitored and we ask that the public continue to stay vigilant and report any further incidents.”