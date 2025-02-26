West Yorkshire police appeal: Officers investigating hardware store thefts want to speak to these people

Police investigating a series of thefts from hardware stores across West Yorkshire have issued images of two people they would like to identify.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to these males following thefts of electrical and plumbing items totalling more than £2,000 between January 21 and 3 February at locations in Halifax, Huddersfield and Cleckheaton.

“Enquiries have been made locally to identify these males and officers are now appealing to the public for assistance.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact DC Christopher Eglen at the Huddersfield District Crime Team on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference number 13250063782.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

