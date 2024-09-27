Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Calderdale police officer has been charged with computer misuse and corruption offences.

Armaan Ahmed, aged 24, has been charged with computer misuse and corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 1 October.

The charges relate to alleged searches on police systems with no policing purpose.

Mr Ahmed was a police constable in Calderdale district at the time of his arrest on 22 June, 2022.

He resigned from the organisation on 24 Jun, 2022 but remains subject to a separate misconduct investigation.