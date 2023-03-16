News you can trust since 1853
West Yorkshire Police launch appeal to locate man convicted of sexual assault

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down a man convicted of sexual assault.

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:21 GMT- 1 min read

Ryan Laing, 34, is wanted after he was convicted in his absence of a sexual assault at an address in West Yorkshire.

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Laing, who is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build.

He has links to Bridlington, Bradford, Castleford, Leeds and Scotland.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police
If you can assist in locating him then contact police in Halifax on 101, or via the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.