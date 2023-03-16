West Yorkshire Police launch appeal to locate man convicted of sexual assault

Ryan Laing, 34, is wanted after he was convicted in his absence of a sexual assault at an address in West Yorkshire.

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Laing, who is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build.

He has links to Bridlington, Bradford, Castleford, Leeds and Scotland.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

If you can assist in locating him then contact police in Halifax on 101, or via the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.