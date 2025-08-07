West Yorkshire Police officer based in Calderdale sentenced after being found guilty of harassment

Sheffield Magistrates Court

A West Yorkshire Police officer based in Calderdale has been sentenced today after being found guilty of harassment.

PC Raza Mahmood, aged 33, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court today where he was given a 12-month community order, which includes carrying out 80 hours unpaid work. The judge also imposed a five-year restraining order preventing him from having any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

PC Mahmood remains suspended from duty pending misconduct proceedings.

The offence happened in Halifax on March 26, 2024, and involved a woman who was walking with a child in a pushchair. The victim reported that a man in a vehicle had slowly driven by her and shouted at her to come over to him. It is reported that he drove off but kept returning, following her with the car on at least four occasions.

The victim was able to provide the registration plate of the vehicle which was found to be registered to a serving West Yorkshire Police officer and an investigation was commenced by the Force’s Professional Standards Directorate. It was confirmed that PC Mahmood was off duty at the time of this incident and that he had been in the area in his personal vehicle.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “It is clear from the victim’s account, and that of her partner who she called in a distressed state, the concern that they both felt for her and their child’s safety as a result of this officer’s actions.

“Protecting women and girls from violence and the fear of violence is a priority for West Yorkshire Police and for a police officer to harass a member of the public in this way is very concerning and something that we take extremely seriously.

“PC Mahmood is currently suspended from duty, and we will proceed with misconduct proceedings following the conclusion of this court case.”

