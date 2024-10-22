West Yorkshire Police would like to speak to this person about a purse theft in Brighouse
Officers in Calderdale would like to speak to them about the theft of a purse in Brighouse.
Anyone who can assist with an identification should contact police in Calderdale on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13240552761.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.
