The crime reference is 13240552761.

Do you recognise this person?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in Calderdale would like to speak to them about the theft of a purse in Brighouse.

Anyone who can assist with an identification should contact police in Calderdale on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240552761.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

For more news, entertainment, lifestyle and sport from across Calderdale visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk