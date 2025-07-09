The break-in happened in the early hours of today

A Halifax cafe has been attacked by raiders.

Rosie’s Deli, on Claremount Road in Boothtown, was broken into in the early hours of this morning.

The culprits smashed glass in the cafe’s door to get inside.

The break-in has meant Rosie’s Deli has had to close today but is hoping to be open as usual tomorrow.

The business has posted: “We will be closed today due to a break-in. Apologises for any inconvenience.

"Thank you to the person that reported it to the police. It happened at around 3.30am. If anyone local has any CCTV, please get in touch.

"Hopefully we will be back open tomorrow.”

Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation should call officers on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.