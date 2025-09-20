A fleet of emergency services were called to part of Halifax last night.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were on Gibbet Street in Highroad Well at around 11.20pm and the road was closed off.

The air ambulance was also spotted.

We will will update this story as we get more details confirmed.

The road was sealed off

If you have any information or concerns about crime in your area, you can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.