What has happened in Sowerby Bridge: Air ambulance lands in Calderdale park and police seal off homes

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Sep 2025, 19:18 BST
An air ambulance has landed in a Calderdale park this evening.

The helicopter is thought to have landed at Beech Park and Recreation Ground in Sowerby Bridge between 5pm and 6pm.

It is understood its paramedics went to Church View, where police have put tape up outside several homes.

There were three police officers, at least three police vehicles and an ambulance parked up on Church View at around 7pm.

We will update this story with more information as we get more official details confirmed.

Anyone who has concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.

