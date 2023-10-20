A nightspot in Halifax town centre has been ordered to close for a month.

Maggie’s and attached bar McFly’s, on Commercial Street, have been slapped with a court order which means they can not open until November 18.

The ruling comes after an application by West Yorkshire Police under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

The court was satisfied that “a person has engaged, or (if the order is not made) is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises; use of the premises has resulted, or (if the order is not made) is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public; and or there has been, or (if the order is not made) is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises.”

Maggie's on Commercial Street in Halifax has been ordered to stay closed for another month

It was also satisfied that the order was necessary to prevent the behaviour, nuisance and/or disorder from continuing, recurring or occurring.

The order was issued on Wednesday and is in place for a month.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team have today posted: “This evening local officers have attended at Maggie's and McFly's in Halifax town centre and affixed a further closure orders to the premises.

"The order has been issued for the premises to remain closed for the period of one month - until 11.59pm on November 17.”

Maggie’s has not been open since the weekend of October 1, when two young men – Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah – were fatally stabbed in Halifax town centre.

Maggie’s posted on its social media a few days later that it would not open the following weekend in tribute to the men and so its staff could process what had happened.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the two young men who have tragically passed away after an incident that happened on Commercial Street this weekend,” they posted.

"Staff were alerted to an incident on Commercial Street and rushed to assist and provide first aid whilst awaiting the arrival of police and paramedics.

"We will not be opening this weekend as we allow the staff involved the time to process the events of last weekend and whilst the town grieves the loss of two young men who’s lives were taken far too soon.

"Our heart goes out to the families of these young men and all those in the aftermath of this tragedy.”