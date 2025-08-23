A man has been seriously injured after being “shot at” in part of Calderdale.

The man was treated for shotgun pellet and knife injures in hospital on Thursday night, with police saying they believe he and his vehicle were shot at in Elland.

Detectives say the incident happened on Park Road, close to Valley Mills, at around 8.40pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The male victim and his vehicle are believed to have been shot at by suspects in another vehicle.

The man was seriously injured

"The victim then drove himself to hospital where he was treated for shotgun pellet and knife injures that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

A police cordon was seen on Park Road yesterday where the shooting was reported.

Detectives for anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information about the incident to call them on 101 or use the online live chat at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1816 of August 21.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.