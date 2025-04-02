Why are police in Halifax: Streets in Halifax sealed off after suspected suspicious package found

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 21:51 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 21:52 BST
Police taped off part of Halifax street tonight after finding a suspected suspicious package.

Cordons were put up on Lightowler Road and Gibbet Street while the item was investigated.

In a community alert, West Yorkshire Police said the scene guard was needed to create a sterile working space and “protect the immediate public in the area”.

Their message said: “Earlier this evening, we came across what appeared to be a suspicious package in the Park ward area of Halifax, Calderdale.

The police cordon was in place earlier tonight

"As a precaution, we implemented a scene guard to create a sterile working space and protect the immediate public in the area, whilst we investigated the situation.

"Following an examination and short investigation, it has been deemed the package was not suspicious and didn't pose a risk to the public and immediate community surrounding it.

"We are not looking for any suspects in relation to this issue.”

