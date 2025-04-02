Why are police in Halifax: Streets in Halifax sealed off after suspected suspicious package found
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cordons were put up on Lightowler Road and Gibbet Street while the item was investigated.
In a community alert, West Yorkshire Police said the scene guard was needed to create a sterile working space and “protect the immediate public in the area”.
Their message said: “Earlier this evening, we came across what appeared to be a suspicious package in the Park ward area of Halifax, Calderdale.
"As a precaution, we implemented a scene guard to create a sterile working space and protect the immediate public in the area, whilst we investigated the situation.
"Following an examination and short investigation, it has been deemed the package was not suspicious and didn't pose a risk to the public and immediate community surrounding it.
"We are not looking for any suspects in relation to this issue.”