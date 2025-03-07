Police have placed a large cordon in Halifax town centre today.

Waterhouse Street is taped off, as well as John Street and Gill’s Court.

NatWest bank, which is inside the cordon, is understood to be shut while the area remains under police investigation.

Police officers are stood by the cordon while investigations continue.

Police on Waterhouse Street in Halifax town centre today

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.

If you have any information that might help with the police’s investigation, you can contact officers by calling 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.