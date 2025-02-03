There has been a massive police presence in a Halifax street today.

Up to 10 police cars have been spotted on Gleanings Avenue in Highroad Well.

The police helicopter has also been seen, along with an ambulance and paramedic car.

They are thought to have been called at around 4.30pm.

Police in Highroad Well, Halifax

There are still two police vehicles there this evening.

The Courier has approached West Yorkshire Police and will update this story with more details when we have had them officially confirmed.

If you have any information or concerns about crime in your area, call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.