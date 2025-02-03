Why are police in Highroad Well: Huge police presence including helicopter spotted in quiet Halifax residential street
Up to 10 police cars have been spotted on Gleanings Avenue in Highroad Well.
The police helicopter has also been seen, along with an ambulance and paramedic car.
They are thought to have been called at around 4.30pm.
There are still two police vehicles there this evening.
The Courier has approached West Yorkshire Police and will update this story with more details when we have had them officially confirmed.
