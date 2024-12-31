Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Halifax housing estate has been taped off by police this morning amidst reports of armed officers being spotted and the police helicopter deployed.

Each entrance to the estate off Stanningley Road in Mixenden has been sealed off, with several police vehicles parked up in the area.

People on social media have reported seeing armed police in the area last night and hearing a police helicopter flying in the early hours of this morning.

The Courier has contacted West Yorkshire Police and will update this story with more details when we have them confirmed.

If you have any information about what happened, call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.