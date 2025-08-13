Police have taped off an area near one of Halifax’s primary schools.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three police cars and a paramedic car have been seen parked up on Keighley Road in Ovenden this afternoon.

There is also police tape stretching for a sizeable distance along the pavement and police guarding the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will update this story with more details as we get them officially confirmed.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.