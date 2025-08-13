Why are police in Ovenden: Police seal off area of Halifax near primary school

Police have taped off an area near one of Halifax’s primary schools.

Three police cars and a paramedic car have been seen parked up on Keighley Road in Ovenden this afternoon.

There is also police tape stretching for a sizeable distance along the pavement and police guarding the scene.

We will update this story with more details as we get them officially confirmed.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

