Why are so many police in Ovenden: Woman found dead at house in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:03 BST
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a house in Halifax.

Officers were called to Ovenden at 4.42pm yesterday to a report that a woman had died at a house on Ovenden Avenue.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended the location and confirmed the woman was deceased.

"Her death currently remains unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police were called to the house yesterdayplaceholder image
A large police presence was at the house last night.

Anyone who has information that might help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

