Police were at a Halifax park yesterday investigating a report of a sexual assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The officers were spotted at Shroggs Park in Lee Mount from the early hours of the morning until later in the day.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they had been contacted with a report of a sexual assault but, following further enquiries, the report was found to be unsubstantiated.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.