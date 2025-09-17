Why police cars and van were in Calderdale street today

Police were in Elland today after a break-in.

The burglary on Charles Street was reported just before 9.30am.

Officers attended and found damage to the front door.

Two police cars, a police van and several officers were seen in the area.

Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation should call officers on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.