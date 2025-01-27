Why was Halifax road closed: Police seal off Halifax street and woman taken to hospital after attack
A woman was taken to hospital and a Halifax street sealed off after an assault.
Police were called to Woodside Crescent in Boothtown at 1.23am on Saturday after a report of an attack.
A woman was taken to hospital to be checked over, said a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.
A 52-year-old man was arrested, interviewed and released on bail.
Enquiries are ongoing.
The street was cordoned off while police carried out investigations.
Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call officers on 101.