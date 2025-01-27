Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was taken to hospital and a Halifax street sealed off after an assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Woodside Crescent in Boothtown at 1.23am on Saturday after a report of an attack.

A woman was taken to hospital to be checked over, said a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 52-year-old man was arrested, interviewed and released on bail.

A man has been arrested

Enquiries are ongoing.

The street was cordoned off while police carried out investigations.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call officers on 101.