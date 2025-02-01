Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police pursuit which started in a Calderdale village ended in a crash and two people being rushed to hospital.

The pursuit was authorised after a black Renault Clio failed to stop for police on Leeds Road in Hipperholme at 3.09am today.

Police say the Clio drove off down the A58 Whitehall Road towards Chain Bar roundabout.

The car came off the road a short time later and hit a lamp post.

The crash happened in the early hours of this morning

Two men were taken to hospital. Police have described their injuries as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Two women received minor injuries and were treated for these at the scene.

The road was shut while police investigations took place.

Anyone who has information that might help with the police’s investigation shout call officers on 101 or get in touch by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 0226 of February 1.