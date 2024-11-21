Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been arrested after a brawl at Halifax Bus Station.

Police said they were called at 2.29pm yesterday to reports of an ongoing fight.

A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both have been released on bail.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.