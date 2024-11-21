Why were police at Halifax Bus Station: Two arrested after fight at Halifax Bus Station
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two people have been arrested after a brawl at Halifax Bus Station.
Police said they were called at 2.29pm yesterday to reports of an ongoing fight.
A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of affray.
Both have been released on bail.
Officers say enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.