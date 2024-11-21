Why were police at Halifax Bus Station: Two arrested after fight at Halifax Bus Station

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Nov 2024, 09:13 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 09:13 GMT
Two people have been arrested after a brawl at Halifax Bus Station.

Police said they were called at 2.29pm yesterday to reports of an ongoing fight.

A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both have been released on bail.

Halifax Bus Station

Officers say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

