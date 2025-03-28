Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bomb squad was called out to Halifax after a suspicious device was discovered.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A property in Woodside Road in Boothtown was evacuated and sealed off after police were alerted at 12.47pm yesterday to “an item of potential concern” there.

An explosive ordnance disposal team were called in to assess the item and it was “safely disposed of”, say police, at around 7pm.

The the cordon was then lifted.

Police investigating the incident have arrested a man.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.