Why were police in Boothtown: Bomb squad called out to Halifax and area taped off
A bomb squad was called out to Halifax after a suspicious device was discovered.
A property in Woodside Road in Boothtown was evacuated and sealed off after police were alerted at 12.47pm yesterday to “an item of potential concern” there.
An explosive ordnance disposal team were called in to assess the item and it was “safely disposed of”, say police, at around 7pm.
The the cordon was then lifted.
Police investigating the incident have arrested a man.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.