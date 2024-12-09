Why were police in Halifax: Man arrested in Halifax over historic sex offences
A man has been arrested in Halifax by detectives investigating historic sex offences.
The 46-year-old was arrested in Boothtown.
He has since been bailed and enquiries remain ongoing by detectives from Calderdale Safeguarding Unit.
