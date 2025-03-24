A man needed hospital treatment for a head injury after being assaulted in Halifax town centre.

The attack happened outside The White Horse pub on Southgate shortly before 10.33pm on Friday.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man with a head injury who was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has since been released under investigation and enquiries are still ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.