Why were police in Halifax: Woman hurt in early hours attack near Halifax McDonald's

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:09 BST

Detectives are investigating an attack in Halifax town centre.

A woman was left with face injuries after the assault near McDonald’s on Old Market in the early hours of Sunday.

Police say the attack involved a man and woman and happened at around 12.10am.

They are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has footage that might help with their investigation.

Anyone who can help should call officers on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference 13250320856.

