Detectives are investigating an attack in Halifax town centre.

A woman was left with face injuries after the assault near McDonald’s on Old Market in the early hours of Sunday.

Police say the attack involved a man and woman and happened at around 12.10am.

They are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has footage that might help with their investigation.

Anyone who can help should call officers on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference 13250320856.