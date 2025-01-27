Why were police in Hebden Bridge: Police rush to report of gun being fired and people hurt in tourist town
The call was made at 8.08pm on Saturday and reported a firearms discharge and people hurt in Hebden Bridge.
Several police vehicles are understood to have been deployed.
But a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has told the Courier today that it turned out to be a hoax.
A spokesperson for for the force said: “Officers attended at the scene, and it was confirmed to be a false report.
"Enquiries are ongoing into this hoax report.”
Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation should call them on 101.
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.