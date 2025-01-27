Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of police officers were scrambled to a Calderdale town after a report of a gun being fired and people being injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call was made at 8.08pm on Saturday and reported a firearms discharge and people hurt in Hebden Bridge.

Several police vehicles are understood to have been deployed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has told the Courier today that it turned out to be a hoax.

Police were scrambled to Hebden Bridge

A spokesperson for for the force said: “Officers attended at the scene, and it was confirmed to be a false report.

"Enquiries are ongoing into this hoax report.”

Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation should call them on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.