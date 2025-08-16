Why were police in Hebden Bridge: Woman arrested in Calderdale town after police called over 'proscribed group clothing'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Aug 2025, 14:41 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 14:48 BST
A woman was arrested in Hebden Bridge yesterday after a complaint was made to police that she was wearing clothing in support of a proscribed group.

Officers were called to St Georges’s Square in the town centre yesterday afternoon.

Police say the woman refused to give her details, which led to her being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended St George’s Square in Hebden Bridge yesterday after receiving a report of a woman wearing clothing in support of a proscribed group.

She was arrested yesterday in Hebden Bridgeplaceholder image
"Officers attempted to engage with the woman but she refused to give her details which led to her being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

"She was later released under investigation.”

Under the Terrorism Act 2000, the Home Secretary can proscribe an organisation if they believe it is concerned in terrorism and it is proportionate to do.

