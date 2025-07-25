Why were police in King Cross: Large police presence in Halifax after police chase and stinger used to stop runaway driver
Police pursued a white Jaguar XF through Southowram, Savile Park and King Cross after it failed to stop for officers.
They said a stinger was used to stop the car but the driver then tried to escape by reversing into the pursuing police vehicles.
The car was abandoned on Spring Edge, off Skircoat Moor Road, and the driver ran off.
A 40-year-old man was arrested near King Cross Surgery on suspicion of driving offences and possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “This led to a significant police presence in the King Cross and Spring Edge areas while the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.
"We would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation during this incident.
"We understand that events like this can be concerning and we want to reassure residents that Calderdale Police remain committed to tackling crime and keeping our communities safe.”
Anyone with information that might help police should call them on 101.