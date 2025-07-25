A man has been arrested after a police chase through Halifax this afternoon which saw a stinger being used.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police pursued a white Jaguar XF through Southowram, Savile Park and King Cross after it failed to stop for officers.

They said a stinger was used to stop the car but the driver then tried to escape by reversing into the pursuing police vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was abandoned on Spring Edge, off Skircoat Moor Road, and the driver ran off.

A man was arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested near King Cross Surgery on suspicion of driving offences and possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “This led to a significant police presence in the King Cross and Spring Edge areas while the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.

"We would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation during this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand that events like this can be concerning and we want to reassure residents that Calderdale Police remain committed to tackling crime and keeping our communities safe.”

Anyone with information that might help police should call them on 101.