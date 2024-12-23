Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anyone found visiting a Halifax town centre property could be arrested under a new order.

A closure order has been secured for the property at 20 Clare Road under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

The order will be in place for three months and means anyone who is not a resident can be arrested if they are found on site.

It was gained by Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team working with Operation Orion officers.

The closure order is in place at the Halifax property

Operation Orion was launched earlier this year, dedicated to hunting down those who cause the most harm to people in Calderdale.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The order builds on the great work that Orion have been doing in Halifax to reduce criminality and anti-social behaviour – with 132 arrests and 88 charges for offences related to theft, drugs, fraud and driving offences, and 14 closure orders.

"The team have also executed over 20 warrants relating to Class A, B and C drugs and stolen property.”