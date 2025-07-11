Why were there fireworks in Halifax: Fireworks aimed at houses and bricks hurled in Halifax after trouble breaks out at man's tribute night
Fireworks were aimed at houses and bricks were hurled in Ovenden.
At one point, police are understood to have had at least 13 vehicles parked up at Victoria Retail Park on Shroggs Road ready to help tackle the disorder.
One man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a taser.
People had got together on Ovenden Green to remember a much-loved Halifax man who died two years ago.
But shortly after 8.30pm, police said they started receiving calls reporting a large number of people, bikes and cars on Ovenden Green.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and found bikes and cars were driving at speed in an anti-social manner.
"Further calls to police were made, reporting fireworks were being set off in the direction of residential properties, which escalated to bricks being thrown and small fires being lit.
"Additional resources were deployed, including public order officers and operational support officers, to support local district patrol and neighbourhood policing officers.”
Police say the gathering dispersed shortly after 11pm.
Chief Inspector May Preston, of Calderdale District Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate what took place yesterday evening.
"I can understand the concern felt by those locally on what took place and the damage this has caused.
“Thankfully, we have not been made aware of anyone seriously injured last night, including officers in attendance, but our enquiries are very much ongoing today.
“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated here in Calderdale and I want to reassure those in the local community, that we will working to identify all those responsible.”
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector James Graham added: “We will be out in the community over the coming days on reassurance patrols and can be spoken to regarding any concerns or information residents may have.
“I want to thank all those who have supported us by providing information to assist our enquiries so far and would encourage anyone with information, including video footage, that has not yet spoken to us, to do so either by calling 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat, quoting reference 13250392163.”
Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.