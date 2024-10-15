Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested after police were called to Halifax Bus Station yesterday.

There was what officers are describing as “a suspicious incident” at stand F at around 3.42pm involving a man’s interaction with a young family.

Police say they were called after a verbal and then physical altercation took place between a man and a woman in the bus station.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The altercation was believed to have been caused by a prior alleged incident just before, which involved the man’s interaction with a young family present.

The new Halifax Bus Station

"That young family – a mother with children – got on a bus prior to police arrival as did the witness who had become involved in the subsequent altercation.”

When they arrived, police spoke to security staff at the bus station and arrested a man in his 50s.

The spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing today to better determine the nature of what occurred, and officers are keen to speak with the witness who confronted the man, or the mother of the young family involved.

"Those persons, or anyone else who can assist enquiries, is asked to contact the Halifax Child Protection Team on 101 referencing police log 1124 of October 14.

"Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.”