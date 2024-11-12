Why were there police in Halifax today: Four arrested after spate of police raids in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:21 GMT
Police have been raiding addresses in Halifax today and have arrested four people.

Three men – aged 32, 34 and 39 – and a 39-year-old woman are currently in custody.

Officers carrying out the raids said the warrants were executed as part of investigations into proceeds of crime offences.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Four people have been arrested following the execution of warrants at a number of addresses in the Halifax area in relation to an ongoing investigation into proceeds of crime offences.

The raids happened in Halifax today

"Three men – aged 32, 34 and 39 – and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested and are currently in custody.”

Anyone with information that might help police or anyone with concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Meantime, Operation Orion – a police team launched in July dedicated to hunting down those who cause the most harm to people in Calderdale – has so far made 90 arrests.

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team posted that the arrests had resulted in 61 charges, 16 out of court disposals and 13 further arrests for court-related offences as well as over £65,000 of criminal property taken off the streets of Calderdale.

