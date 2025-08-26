Masked intruders have broken into a Calderdale town restaurant and bar.

Fat Fingers and Ginger Tiger, on Rochdale Road in Todmorden, say the break-in happened at around 4am yesterday.

They have shared CCTV footage on their social media of two masked raiders searching one of the premises.

They say no money is left on the premises overnight but the culprits smashed their way in, causing damage.

Both businesses are open as usual.

Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat .

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.