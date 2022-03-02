Woman caught drug driving during Halifax school run

A West Yorkshire Police Traffic officer operating in Calderdale made the arrest on March 1.

The police force received information of woman using cannabis whilst doing the school run.

Within an hour of information received she was stopped in Luddendenfoot.

The positive drugs test (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

She tested positive for cannabis and was arrested by officers.