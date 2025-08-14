A sizeable area of footpath on Keighley Road in Illingworth, near Moorside Primary School, is sealed off and there are several police vehicles and officers still at the scene.

As reported by the Courier, police were called at 1.33pm yesterday to reports a woman had been found unconscious and with serious head injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said yesterday that the woman’s death was being treated as “unexplained” but a man has been arrested as part of their investigation.

These photos show the extent of the police presence this morning.

