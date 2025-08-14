Woman dead in Halifax: Photos of police cordon in Halifax as large area sealed off near primary school after woman's death

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:12 BST
There is still a large police presence in part of Halifax today after a woman’s death.

A sizeable area of footpath on Keighley Road in Illingworth, near Moorside Primary School, is sealed off and there are several police vehicles and officers still at the scene.

As reported by the Courier, police were called at 1.33pm yesterday to reports a woman had been found unconscious and with serious head injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said yesterday that the woman’s death was being treated as “unexplained” but a man has been arrested as part of their investigation.

These photos show the extent of the police presence this morning.

'You don't expect this on your doorstep': Community's shock after children discover unconscious woman who died in Halifax as police remain on scene

Police on Keighley Road in Halifax

1. Woman dead in Halifax: Photos of police cordon in Halifax as large area sealed off near primary school after woman's death

Police on Keighley Road in Halifax Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Police on Keighley Road in Halifax

2. Woman dead in Halifax: Photos of police cordon in Halifax as large area sealed off near primary school after woman's death

Police on Keighley Road in Halifax Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Police on Keighley Road in Halifax

3. Woman dead in Halifax: Photos of police cordon in Halifax as large area sealed off near primary school after woman's death

Police on Keighley Road in Halifax Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
A snicket off Keighley Road has been sealed off

4. Woman dead in Halifax: Photos of police cordon in Halifax as large area sealed off near primary school after woman's death

A snicket off Keighley Road has been sealed off Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice