Woman punched in the face by man in Halifax town centre
Police say the woman was approached by a man on Commercial Street who then hit her before walking away.
The man is described as Asian, slim, around 6ft tall and with brown hair.
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw the attack, which happened between 6pm and 9pm on Saturday, August 23, or was in the area at that time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Calderdale District Investigation Team by visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or calling 101, quoting crime reference number 13250489220.
Information can also be passed on via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.