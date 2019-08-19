Woman suffers broken arm and has handbag stolen in Sowerby Bridge attack

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a man and woman in Sowerby Bridge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victims, who are both in their 50s, were walking on Tuel Lane when they were approached by a two females and a male at around 3.30am.

The three suspects were verbally abusive towards the victims, before the two female suspects assaulted them and pushed them to the ground.

The female victim suffered a broken arm in the attack and had her handbag stolen.

The first suspect is described as a white female, around 18 years old, 5ft 6ins and of slim build. She had blonde hair which was shoulder length and wavy, and was wearing light clothing.

The second suspect is described as a white female, around 22 years old, 5ft 8ins and of slim build. She had black/dark brown hair which was tied back.

The third suspect is described as a white male, around 23 years old, 5ft 9ins and of slim build. He had blonde hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who saw three people acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the assault.

Officers would also appeal for anyone who recognises the descriptions of the three suspects or who saw anyone matching the descriptions to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact Calderdale CID on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13190421415.

